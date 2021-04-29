Ryan Aaron Green

Running Jobs on Assets - Visualizing Media Supply Chains

Running Jobs on Assets - Visualizing Media Supply Chains isometric illustration isometric code scanning factory supply chain media supply chain data illustration design clean
This project was to help me try to visualize what working with media and media supply chains might look like. If we think of "media" as boxes of "curated data", we can imagine a sort of factory setting in which we can interact with it.

