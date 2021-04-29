marijke kingma

Disney collaboration - Frozen x Cotton On Kids

Disney collaboration - Frozen x Cotton On Kids styling embellishment 3d art vector fashion design surface design
I approached Disney to create a Frozen inspired dress up range rather than just recreate the character costumes. I used the snowflake motifs they had created for their style guide and reworked them into various embellishment & print designs over the apparel items I also designed. These are shots of the final product, which retailed very well.

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
