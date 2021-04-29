marijke kingma

Australian Womens Weekly - capricorn

Australian Womens Weekly - capricorn
Commissioned to create the monthly horoscope illustrations for the magazine, I chose to create a stylised, decorative birth month motif by paper cutting my design by hand then adding a 3 dimensional element with a ribbon

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
