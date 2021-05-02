Virtual Follow Me Home Guide

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Nothing can stop Intuit designers from gathering deep customer empathy, not even a pandemic. This guide was put together by the Intuit community at the beginning of April 2020 to share the ins and outs of gathering qualitative customer data through adapting a “Follow-Me-Home”, or Design Thinking method to a virtual setting. The guide was shared organically as a resource and encouragement to continue keeping the customer at the center of all we do.
Writers: Susan Tiss, Joanna Vernik
Designer: Betsy Freeman
Contributors: Cole Miller, Ben Blank, Sylvia Greenley