Virtual Follow Me Home Guide

Nothing can stop Intuit designers from gathering deep customer empathy, not even a pandemic. This guide was compiled by the Intuit community in the beginning of April 2020 to share the ins and outs of gathering qualitative customer data through adapting a “Follow-Me-Home”, or Design Thinking method, to a virtual setting. The guide was shared organically as a resource and encouragement to continue keeping the customer at the center of all we do.

Writers: Susan Tiss, Joanna Vernik
Designer: Betsy Freeman
Contributors: Cole Miller, Ben Blank, Sylvia Greenley

Posted on Apr 30, 2021
