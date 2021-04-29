marijke kingma

Australian Womens Weekly - gemini

Australian Womens Weekly - gemini series 3d art illustration
Commissioned to create the monthly horoscope illustrations for the magazine, I chose to create the birth month flower out of tonal paper, a layered/watercoloured butterfly over an antique image

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
