Pavle Matić

Equilibriamoci visual identity

Pavle Matić
Pavle Matić
  • Save
Equilibriamoci visual identity balance child love baby social media design social media banner coaching coach job work single moms social media pack web banner illustration brand typography symbol sign design logo
Download color palette

Logo and visual identity for an Italian coach for young working single mothers. Equilibriamoci in Italian mean Let's Balance, meaning for young mothers to balance their children and working obligations. Logo is done as an illustration since it will be used only online and there was no need to make a minimalistic version.

Pavle Matić
Pavle Matić

More by Pavle Matić

View profile
    • Like