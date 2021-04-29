Shannon Crissey

Conservatory Invite

Conservatory Invite wedding invite wedding design paper print design typography botanical
Vintage botanical art paired with a traditional formal script. Gold foil printing on the invite and in the cork wood envelope liner

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
