GOOD LIVING cover - cooking school

GOOD LIVING cover - cooking school design minimal hand drawn illustration
I was inspired by the French poster illustrators of the 50's & 60's to create this cover. I used minimal differences in apparel and facial hair to distinguish between the cuisines. I really like the effect of the black & white negative spaces and the white outlines

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
