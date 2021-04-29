Mercan Alper

JotForm Approvals Features Page

Mercan Alper
Mercan Alper
  • Save
JotForm Approvals Features Page ui workflows workflow builder workflow features page landing approved approval approvals form jotform online form uiux ui design
Download color palette

Automate your approval process with ease.
Streamline approvals within your workflow. Collect HR requests, job applications, IT tickets, and more with online forms and turn them into tasks in an automated approval flow.

https://www.jotform.com/products/approvals/

Mercan Alper
Mercan Alper

More by Mercan Alper

View profile
    • Like