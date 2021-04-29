Mercan Alper

JotForm Approvals Landing

JotForm Approvals Landing website branding workflow builder approved approvals approval workflows workflow landing form jotform ui ui design uiux
Automate your approval process with ease.
Streamline approvals within your workflow. Collect HR requests, job applications, IT tickets, and more with online forms and turn them into tasks in an automated approval flow.

https://www.jotform.com/products/approvals/

