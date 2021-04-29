Luis Gonsalez

Cougar Logo

Luis Gonsalez
Luis Gonsalez
  • Save
Cougar Logo web branding logo design
Download color palette

A new logo and accompanying branding identity for a small salal business in Western Washington. Seeking to accomplish ambitious international sales goals, I was brought on to help center their international products under a single brand - Cougar Mountain.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Luis Gonsalez
Luis Gonsalez

More by Luis Gonsalez

View profile
    • Like