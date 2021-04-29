Book Cover Commission

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
This was a commission for a book cover based on a story sent to me. It was about the friendship between a creature of the sea, and a creature of the land. To illustrate their relationship, I used the elements in the story, their little offerings to each other, as well as the movement of the whale and the cobberdog.
The design process was done on paper, watercolour and coloured pencils. The final editing was done on procreate.