Juliet Pang

Book Cover Commission

Juliet Pang
Juliet Pang
  • Save
Book Cover Commission watercolour watercolor book cover design picturebook childrens book commission book cover
Download color palette

This was a commission for a book cover based on a story sent to me. It was about the friendship between a creature of the sea, and a creature of the land. To illustrate their relationship, I used the elements in the story, their little offerings to each other, as well as the movement of the whale and the cobberdog.

The design process was done on paper, watercolour and coloured pencils. The final editing was done on procreate.

Juliet Pang
Juliet Pang

More by Juliet Pang

View profile
    • Like