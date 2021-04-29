Tony Lockhart

GONE to Self-Care

Tony Lockhart
Tony Lockhart
  • Save
GONE to Self-Care zoltar machine selfcare typography funny illustration texture branding vectorart design icon vector vector illustration illustration
Download color palette

An illustration resembling a Zoltar machine but rebranded for Therapy with a twist. The machine's tenant has had enough and thought it would be a great time for some self care and take a much needed vacation rather than constantly try to fix everyone else's problems.

Behance | Instagram | Facebook

Tony Lockhart
Tony Lockhart

More by Tony Lockhart

View profile
    • Like