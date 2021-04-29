🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trapeze Marketing asked Ash to illustrate an experience map for the Lights of Wonder by The Downtown Victoria Business Association (DVBA). This special event is an electronic light show for the Christmas season in Centennial Square, Victoria, BC. They wanted visuals that inspired feelings of joy, magic and mystery in a way that appeals to families, couples, young and old!