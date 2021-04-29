Ash Wilson

Lights of Wonder

Ash Wilson
Ash Wilson
  • Save
Lights of Wonder handlettering childlike illustrator marketing vector illustration
Download color palette

Trapeze Marketing asked Ash to illustrate an experience map for the Lights of Wonder by The Downtown Victoria Business Association (DVBA). This special event is an electronic light show for the Christmas season in Centennial Square, Victoria, BC. They wanted visuals that inspired feelings of joy, magic and mystery in a way that appeals to families, couples, young and old!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Ash Wilson
Ash Wilson

More by Ash Wilson

View profile
    • Like