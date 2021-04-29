marijke kingma

The Sydney Magazine INDULGE beauty emporium

The Sydney Magazine INDULGE beauty emporium
Super clean tonal drop out, the client wanted to illustrate the opening of a new beauty emporium in a department store so to keep it from looking too busy, I opted for the most basic of product shapes to be reflected in her glasses.

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
