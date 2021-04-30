TEVINO - Fintech Web 💸

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi there!! 👋
I've created a few illustrations and some header layout over the recent course of time, and I think today would be a great day to start sharing them with you.
Hope you like it! 😄
Thanks for your comments & likes!
-----------------------
Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to plainthingstudio@gmail.com
Ui8 | Youtube | Behance