Agum Satria Prakoso ✮
Plainthing Studio

TEVINO - Fintech Web 💸

Agum Satria Prakoso ✮
Plainthing Studio
Agum Satria Prakoso ✮ for Plainthing Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
TEVINO - Fintech Web 💸 financial illustration ui ux line banking hero section fintech app money management invest finance app
TEVINO - Fintech Web 💸 financial illustration ui ux line banking hero section fintech app money management invest finance app
TEVINO - Fintech Web 💸 financial illustration ui ux line banking hero section fintech app money management invest finance app
Download color palette
  1. Preview.png
  2. Preview 2.png
  3. preview 3.png

Hi there!! 👋
I've created a few illustrations and some header layout over the recent course of time, and I think today would be a great day to start sharing them with you.

Hope you like it! 😄
Thanks for your comments & likes!

-----------------------
Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to plainthingstudio@gmail.com

Ui8 | Youtube | Behance

Plainthing Studio
Plainthing Studio
Hire Us

More by Plainthing Studio

View profile
    • Like