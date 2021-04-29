M Wildan Cahya Syarief

3D Illustration - Fast Food Pop-up UI Design

3D Illustration - Fast Food Pop-up UI Design onboarding ui modal ui float ui blender eevee cycles blender 3d ui 3d illustration popup drinks french fries mcdonalds cheese burger burger fast food 3d art 3d illustration
Download color palette
  1. 3D FAST FOOD POP UP UI.jpg
  2. 01.jpg
  3. 03.jpg
  4. 04.jpg

Hello!
This is my latest 3D illustration exploration about Fast Food applied to the Pop-up UI Design.
Swipe to see the details.
Done in Blender 3D.

Want some illustration like this?
Please message me, or email me at:
mwildancahya@gmail.com

Please also check my Instagram account for more recent updates of my artwok.

Thank you!

Freelance Illustrator. 2D & 3D Illustrations.
