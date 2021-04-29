3D Illustration - Fast Food Pop-up UI Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello!
This is my latest 3D illustration exploration about Fast Food applied to the Pop-up UI Design.
Swipe to see the details.
Done in Blender 3D.
____________
Want some illustration like this?
Please message me, or email me at:
mwildancahya@gmail.com
______________
Please also check my Instagram account for more recent updates of my artwok.
Thank you!