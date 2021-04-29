Matteo Marzagalli

Map - UI Design

Hi guys, today I tried to design a map for a navigation app.
(100 Days UI Challenge #029)

Feel free to leave a feedback in the comments!
You can also find some of my works here: https://www.behance.net/matteoguerebc3

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
