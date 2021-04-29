Charlene Rigby

Bowlsy App prototype design app ui ux
My first assignment of the Grow with Google UX Design certification program. Learning about the proper research process in depth resulted in this finalized design. Having to build upon wireframes, create iterations based on feedback and constantly testing your products. Wonderful experience so far.

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
