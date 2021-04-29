Chris Michalik

Sun Burst Inn Logo - Option 3

Sun Burst Inn, a beach-front hotel resort in Indian Shores, FL, needed to solidify a brand identity and consolidate multiple logos that were in use. This option is geared toward the more "touristy" Florida look, to appeal to the client's large out-of-state client base.

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
