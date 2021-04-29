yen nhi Mai

Snail - Light Version

yen nhi Mai
yen nhi Mai
  • Save
Snail - Light Version website branding typography ux web design webdesign design web uiux ui mail
Download color palette

Snail is an email platform with user-friendly features that strives to assist users in communicating via emails and document sharing.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
yen nhi Mai
yen nhi Mai
Like