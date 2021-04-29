Lucas Bell

Logo Design for Tidal Chalk

Logo symbol designed for Tidal Chalk in Victoria, BC, Canada. The goal was to combine some kind of water, wave, or tide form with a fingerprint pattern.
Logo was drawn by hand then redrawn in Adobe Illustrator. Follow @tidalchalk on instagram or visit their website tidalchalk.ca

Apr 29, 2021
