DailyUI 013

web ux design app uxui appdesign dailyui
DailyUI 013: Direct Messaging. An app concept for college/university students to connect with classmates and groups for projects. Message or video call with friends, upload documents and search classmates by course. Would you use it?

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
