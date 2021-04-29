Dhiya Roslan

GOLAZO Futsal Team Logo

Dhiya Roslan
Dhiya Roslan
  • Save
GOLAZO Futsal Team Logo tiger head tiger illustration tiger mascot tiger king sports sport team logo design branding nike soaring football futsal blackletter logo design tiger logo
Download color palette

Logo for a local futsal and football team depicting a soaring tiger with smoke to represent the spirit of the game and intimidate enemy when they see the logo

Dhiya Roslan
Dhiya Roslan

More by Dhiya Roslan

View profile
    • Like