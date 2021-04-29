Sun Burst Inn Logo - Option 2

Sun Burst Inn, a beach-front hotel resort in Indian Shores, FL, needed to solidify a brand identity and consolidate multiple logos that were in use. This option is a nod to the vintage Florida look. The layout of the name is meant to allow for the "SBI" to be used independently as a secondary mark. The recognition of "SBI" would allow for easy social media promotion with simpler hashtags, as well as forming a correlation with "spring break," which is their busiest time of year.