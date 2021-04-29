Srdjan

Redesign! :D

Redesign! :D
This is my second attempt to do something actually, after watching tons of videos! So yeah, feel free to give feedback! And keep in mind, I just started with designing! Thanks a lot <3

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
