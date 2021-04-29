Good for Sale
Angelica Baini

Signalspark Typeface

Angelica Baini
Angelica Baini
  • Save
Signalspark Typeface typography font typeface
Signalspark Typeface typography font typeface
Signalspark Typeface typography font typeface
Signalspark Typeface typography font typeface
Download color palette
  1. Signal_Spark_Social.gif
  2. Signalspark Presentation-03.png
  3. Signalspark Presentation drib-04.png
  4. Signalspark Presentation drib-05.png

Signalspark.

Price
$25
Buy now
Available on gumroad.com
Good for sale
Signalspark.

Signalspark. is inspired by logotypes found in synthesizers. The typeface is best for posters, branding and headline use. For purchase check out https://gumroad.com/l/signalspark

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Angelica Baini
Angelica Baini
Multidisciplinary Designer+Art Director

More by Angelica Baini

View profile
    • Like