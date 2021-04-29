Hosting Service Website Exploration

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi Fellas! 👋
Here my new exploration of the landing page about hosting services. I created some simple animation here and the pricing is my favorite part
Hope you guys like it. Cheers! ✨
Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.
----------------
We available for work together :
📩Email Us : odamastudio@gmail.com
😎Instagram : Odama Studio
🎉Figma Community : Odama Studio
🛒UI8 : Odama