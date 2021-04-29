Happy Tri Milliarta
Hosting Service Website Exploration wordpress theme wordpress hosting service dark mode dark theme principle animate animations prototype animation pricing card webdesign web design websites web website hosting website hosting domain
Hosting Service Website Exploration wordpress theme wordpress hosting service dark mode dark theme principle animate animations prototype animation pricing card webdesign web design websites web website hosting website hosting domain
Hi Fellas! 👋

Here my new exploration of the landing page about hosting services. I created some simple animation here and the pricing is my favorite part
Hope you guys like it. Cheers! ✨

Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.
We available for work together :
📩Email Us : odamastudio@gmail.com
😎Instagram : Odama Studio
🎉Figma Community : Odama Studio
🛒UI8 : Odama

