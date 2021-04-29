Rick Forgus

Space Jam

Space Jam characters cartoons animation warnerbros poster design illustration
Bugs Bunny is the most recognizable character in the Warner Bros pantheon of characters. I illustrated him front and center to grab attention and show silhouettes of the other main characters with recognizable poses.

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
