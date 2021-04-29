Museum website redesign concept

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The concept of redesigning the website of the Leon Wyczółkowski District Museum in Bydgoszcz, which I made during my studies. The aim was to design a mock-up of the inventory section website, keeping the current logotype of the museum and the labels of the main sections of the website as expressed in the current navigation menu.
.
Link to the original: http://muzeum.bydgoszcz.pl/pl/zbiory
..
Please share your thoughts and feedback :)