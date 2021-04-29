Jakub Gocoliński

Museum website redesign concept

The concept of redesigning the website of the Leon Wyczółkowski District Museum in Bydgoszcz, which I made during my studies. The aim was to design a mock-up of the inventory section website, keeping the current logotype of the museum and the labels of the main sections of the website as expressed in the current navigation menu.
Link to the original: http://muzeum.bydgoszcz.pl/pl/zbiory
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
