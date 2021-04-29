Khansa Shaida

Take on Hello Fresh- Food App UI Concept

Take on Hello Fresh- Food App UI Concept
Hello, dribble :)
It is my take on the hello fresh website.
I am keen to hear your thoughts,
Your feedback will help me learn and grow.

If you like it press L 🤍

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
