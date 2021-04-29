Rick Forgus

Mid Century Modern

Rick Forgus
Rick Forgus
  • Save
Mid Century Modern midcentury style woman blog design illustration
Download color palette

This piece was for a blog article on the popular topic of Mid Century Modern design. Fashion was a large part of the movement.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Rick Forgus
Rick Forgus

More by Rick Forgus

View profile
    • Like