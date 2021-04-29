Rick Forgus

BRZRKER

Rick Forgus
Rick Forgus
  • Save
BRZRKER superhero cover comicbook design illustration
Download color palette

BRZRKR is an unusually violent story. I wanted to capture that solitude of the hero before engaging the overwhelming odds of battle.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Rick Forgus
Rick Forgus

More by Rick Forgus

View profile
    • Like