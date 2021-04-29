Kelsey Rodriguez

Figgy Drinks 01 | Website Mockup

Kelsey Rodriguez
Kelsey Rodriguez
  • Save
Figgy Drinks 01 | Website Mockup branding ui design homepage design adobe xd design adobe xd website mockup website web designer web design
Download color palette

A website mockup and branding exercise resulted in Figgy Drinks, a no-frills feminine cocktail test kitchen.

Kelsey Rodriguez
Kelsey Rodriguez

More by Kelsey Rodriguez

View profile
    • Like