School Themed Enactus Logo Refresh

School Themed Enactus Logo Refresh vector logo design geometic university logo logo illustrator
This is a logo I designed for the Enactus chapter at my school in uni. I merged the existing Enactus logo with that of the school and made a few tweaks to keep it modern and sleek.

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
