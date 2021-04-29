Nechelle Calhoun

Sip & Snips Concept

Nechelle Calhoun
Nechelle Calhoun
  • Save
Sip & Snips Concept mobile logotype concept brand app app design ecommerce vector clean figma ui design design brand identity branding ui
Download color palette

This is a mobile concept to help people choose their services and specialist before going to the salon. The design decisions were made to provide clarity of the specialist and services, the price, the date of appointment, and to make the specialist aware of the services they will be providing.

Nechelle Calhoun
Nechelle Calhoun

More by Nechelle Calhoun

View profile
    • Like