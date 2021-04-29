Rob Andrew Lees

UNITED - A conversation with Cory Booker

UNITED - A conversation with Cory Booker design politics poster
Poster for a presentation by Cory Booker in 2016. Finding mixed tones between red and blue to represent bipartisan.

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
    Like