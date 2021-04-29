Hypetech Glossy Mockup

Erasmus Sylvester

Logo designed on Corel Draw previously posted, Mockup edited on Photoshop. Alphabet "H" intersecting with "T", and small rounded circles forming tech symbols.

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
