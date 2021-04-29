Mahika McCarty

Vintage Space Logo Concept

space tech logo space logo retro logo patch design badge logo vintage logo logo design
This is a logo concept based on vintage NASA flight patches and the commemorative stamp for the original mercury project, created for a space tech company.

