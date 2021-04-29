Full Logomark — Schwartz Kristoffel Brand Identity Redesign

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Schwartz Kristoffel Engineering Service Limited has been a major player in the Civil Engineering and Construction sector in Nigeria for 3 decades.
They wanted a rebrand that balanced the characteristics of an experienced, institutional business with a modern outlook while still retaining the brand’s core essence.
The goal was to design a brand identity that would;
balance the characteristics of an experienced business with a modern look; retain the brand’s core essence and values, and represent the brand’s vision for the future.
Safe to say they absolutely loved the outcome of the redesign.