Matt Sanchez

Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage
Download color palette
A very fun and flexible project for a really great group of people! I decided to go with a darker UI for this design to represent the stage atmosphere of Mountain Stage. Using the neon colors of their color palette to replicate the lights of the show.

Live site is available here: https://mountainstage.org/

Go check 'em out!

UX Designer based in Charlotte, NC

