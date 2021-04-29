Victor Savko

Mimos Coffee - Box Design

Mimos Coffee - Box Design design brandidentity branding graphicdesign coffee packaging
The main idea behind this design is to keep existing coffee brand visually consistent and recognizable. Looking at these boxes on the store shelves - buyers immediately will able to tell that Mimo's coffee is inside.

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
