Cristian Sarca

Expressive Motion app

Cristian Sarca
Cristian Sarca
  • Save
Expressive Motion app animation app ux design illustration vector ui
Download color palette

Alpha prototype
Working on the UI for this amazing free and open-source app.
https://expressivesuite.com

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Cristian Sarca
Cristian Sarca

More by Cristian Sarca

View profile
    • Like