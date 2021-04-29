Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cristian Sarca

Expressive Animator

Cristian Sarca
Cristian Sarca
  • Save
Expressive Animator animation app ux design illustration vector ui
Download color palette

Old prototype
Working on the UI for this amazing free and open-source app.
https://expressivesuite.com

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Cristian Sarca
Cristian Sarca

More by Cristian Sarca

View profile
    • Like