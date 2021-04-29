E wallet Gopay

Hello!

This is the UI / UX design of the Gopay e wallet which is designed to make payment transactions easy.

Feel free to like, save, comment and follow us!

Keep in touch, and have a nice day!

I hope you enjoy it!

See you again!

Have an idea? Come on talk over here. We accept freelance and long distance projects with an agreement between the two parties

Follow us here:

Facebook | facebook.com/adibayu

Instagram | instagram.com/adibayusegar

Email | adib01295@gmail.com

https://www.behance.net/adibayu

https://adibay.myportfolio.com/