Medical Mobile App "Find your doctor nearby"

Hello, friends! Here's the concept of the medical service (mobile app) helping to find the best doctor according to your current location. There are screens of the client’s profile, the list of specialists nearby, the opportunity to make an appointment with a doctor.
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
