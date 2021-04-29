Adam Horvath

le style est l'homme

le style est l'homme
When I made this logo concept I was amazed by the French language. My favorite phrase was "le style est l'homme" The style is the person. This logo can be used for a fashion store, or a design company.

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
