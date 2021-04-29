4Perscent: The Self-Care Candle Experiment - Package Design

4Perscent candles were created to support a daily self-care routine. They are the desire to inspire you to invest time in yourself and help balance your mental health, to more fully give back to those around you who need your support the most. We believe consistency in self-care, for as little as 4% of each day, establishes a balance over time.

With "BALANCE REMAINING," we can thrive, not survive. Each candle has its own unique name, unique color story, and each has its own significance, scent, and personality traits. It was decided to do a clear transparent label with texture to allow the glow of the candle to appear and so that the label can be removed and the glass jar kept as a keepsake and reused as needed.

The brown shipping box design has a similar message as the labels do, but with extra marks for focus on Self-Care, Harmony, and Balance. The challenge was creating a balanced, transparent glass jar label that reflected the modern vision of the brand while bringing visual appeal and meaning to the product.

There are 100 half circles on the label and only 4 of them are different. This is to represent the 4% needed to practice self-care and to focus on mental wellness. The logo is also non-traditional in the sense of the 4 represents the number as well as the "per" slash.