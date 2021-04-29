Baby's Kitchen - Deli Branding

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Baby's Kitchen is a new deli coming to Gainesville, FL. The initial idea in the brief included a mascot logo that is based off of the owner and her kids, who needed to look messy and rambunctious. Quite a bit of detail involved! We then developed a badge style logo used for packaging/labels, stickers, and other pieces of promo. The goal here was to be fun, enticing, and bright.
The website is currently being designed by us. We will have further updates about that in a later shot when that gets further along!