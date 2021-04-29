Baby's Kitchen - Deli Branding

Baby's Kitchen is a new deli coming to Gainesville, FL. The initial idea in the brief included a mascot logo that is based off of the owner and her kids, who needed to look messy and rambunctious. Quite a bit of detail involved! We then developed a badge style logo used for packaging/labels, stickers, and other pieces of promo. The goal here was to be fun, enticing, and bright.

The website is currently being designed by us. We will have further updates about that in a later shot when that gets further along!